WORLD FRIENDSHIP DAY: FRIENDS FOREVER LUNCH DINNER AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--31 Jul--The Continent Hotel, Bangkok The World Friendship day promotes friendship and fellowship among all human beings, regardless of race, color or religion. To celebrate this, The Continent Hotel Bangkok at Asok is opening up its Destination Dining high rise venues with an attractive offer of giving a return voucher of THB 500 net for one friend at every table. The offer is valid for Medinii, Italian Dining on the 35th Floor and Bangkok Heightz, Modern Thai Cuisine and Bar on the 39th Floor. Midinii restaurant, 35th floor Lunch Buffet Lunch (Mon-Fri): THB 499++

Weekend Brunch: THB 599++ Dinner Free Flow Dinner: THB 999++ Bangkok Heightz, Thai cuisine and bar, 39th floor A La Carte Bring your friends along to receive a return voucher valued at THB 500net Call: 02 686 7000 Website: www.thecontinentdining.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mediniirestaurant/ https://www.facebook.com/BangkokHeightz/

Latest Press Release

