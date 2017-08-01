Beef Osso Bucco At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Beef Osso Bucco At Kantary Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 1, 2017 13:21
Over the month of July, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our appetising recommended dish "Beef Osso Bucco". Top quality Beef is selected by our professional chefs for this Osso Bucco, and poached with red wine until soft and tender, to present a full and satisfying combination of flavours. Enjoy this succulent creation as a truly enjoyable main course for only 540 ++ Baht and you may wish to choose a full-bodied red wine to perfect your meal.
Latest Press Release
Dr. Niramol Jindanuwat (left), Chief People Officer of Dusit International, and Ms. Sukanya Janchoo (right), General Manager of Dusit Thani Bangkok, handed over 9,999 Dararat sandalwood flowers to Ms. Supawadee Sitthikornpaiboon, Director of Bangrak...
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (left), hotel manager along with Sunee Robinson (right), Public relations manager gave a warm welcome to Cat Wantita Liewchalermwong (centre), TV host of the show "Hi 5 MOT" channel 5...
Over the month of July, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our appetising recommended dish "Beef Osso Bucco". Top quality Beef is selected by our professional chefs for this Osso Bucco, and poached with red wine...
CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky will join the exclusive club of the highest alfresco Champagne Bars in the world. Crowning the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, on the 59th floor, the bar gets its name from the French word...
Throughout the month of July, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Stir-Fried Soft Shelled Crab with Crispy Garlic". Prepared by our team of skilled chefs, this fantastic cuisine features...