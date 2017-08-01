Photo Release: Deputy Transport Minister visits SSIs HSM

Photo Release: Deputy Transport Minister visits SSIs HSMGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 1, 2017 15:32
Mr. Pichit Akrathit ,Deputy Transport Minister together with Mr. Tawee Narisirikul, Prachaup Khiri Khan Provincial Governor and government officers, recently visited Sahaviriya Steel Industries Public Company Limited or SSI's Hot Strip Mill to see Hot rolled coils production and were welcome by Mr. Somchai Sakulsurarat, SSI's Director, Mr. Maruay Phadungsit, Advisor, Mr. Manin Inprom, Vice President, Manufacturing, together with management team.
