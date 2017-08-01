Stir-fried Scallop with X.O. Sauce and Broccoli Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Stir-fried Scallop with X.O. Sauce and Broccoli Classic Kameo Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 1, 2017 09:46
Throughout the month of July, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Stir-Fried Scallop with X.O. Sauce and Broccoli", prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features quality scallops and vegetables, purchased fresh daily. Enjoy this fabulous dish for only 650++ Baht. Bring out the full flavour with a glass of selected white wine.
