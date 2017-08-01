Pamper Your Beloved Mom on Mothers Day Long Weekend At The Pavilion Restaurant, Dusit Thani Bangkok

General Press Releases Tuesday August 1, 2017 18:13
Bangkok--1 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Express your appreciation of your mom's unconditional love by treating her to the Ultimate Seafood Brunch Buffet at The Pavilion Restaurant
Mother's Day Seafood Brunch Buffet on 12th – 13th August 2017 at 12:00 – 15:00 hrs. Priced at THB 2,800++ per person at The Pavilion Restaurant.
Moms dine free when accompanied by 3 paying guests.

Celebration includes Kid's Activities Area for your little one and a miniature of the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok Building as a photo backdrop for your memory of this years Mother's Day Celebration. Special on 12 August only, get photo souvenir of you and Mom and a complimentary Jasmine Tree, a symbol of mom's pure love, will be given away to all mothers with a wishing card for your lovely Mom.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY
For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani

