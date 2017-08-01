Top of the World with Mumm at CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky

Bangkok--1 Aug--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky will join the exclusive club of the highest alfresco Champagne Bars in the world.

Crowning the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, on the 59th floor, the bar gets its name from the French word denoting vineyards recognized for quality, and is designed to give new meaning to the art of drinking of Champagne in the city.

The new bar with its 360° panoramic backdrop of the stunning Bangkok skyline offers a refreshing new place in the heart of the bustling city to catch one of the amazing sunsets, meet for a romantic rendezvous, celebrate one of life's special moments, or, to simply indulge yourself after a hard day's work with a glass of fine bubbles.

Styled in a seamless blend of classic and contemporary design, CRU lends itself as the perfect start or finish to any evening. A glass elevator transports guests to the spectacular outdoor setting with its contemporary architectural elements. The focal point of the space is the funky circular bar on a raised platform, dominating the space. Designer bar chairs encircle it giving guests a glimpse of the bar action. Comfy settees paired to low tables and chairs offer more intimate spaces.

The selection available at CRU includes the extensive range from G.H. Mumm champagnes, Perrier-Jouët, and other favourites, enough to satisfy the most discerning palates. Connoisseurs of bubbly will also have access to Mumm N°1 PINK, which is exclusive to Cru. A part of the Maison's new Victory collection, which was inspired by the passion of Formula 1 racing, it conveys the feelings derived from the celebration of being Number One. In the Mumm N°1 PINK, the power of Pinot Noir contrasts with the fruitiness of Meunier and the freshness of Chardonnay creating a wine which is dry yet sweeter. The Rose blend is dominated by Pinot Noir and is rounded off by the fruitiness of Meunier to reveal the full subtlety and elegance of Chardonnay.

And while the main focus at CRU is on the drinks, the menu also features an international array of bar snacks freshly prepared by the team of international chefs.

Nothing says celebration more than the sharp explosive pop of a champagne cork and a glass of fine bubbly. So head over to CRU at Red Sky to celebrate once-in-a-lifetime moments or, just simply celebrate life.

Open Daily 17:00h to 01:00h For more information, please contact 0 2100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th