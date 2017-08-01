Photo Release: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya supports Thai youth to WorldSkills 2017

Photo Release: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya supports Thai youth to WorldSkills 2017General Press Releases Tuesday August 1, 2017 17:55
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (3rd right), hotel manager gave a warm welcome to Sukiti Thongkham (left), skill development technical officer professional along with Thailand's Youth,
Chularat Thumachaichusak (2nd right) and Tanyaporn Kattha (3rd left) on occasion stay at the training Camp of resort before attend the 44th WorldSkills competition 2017 on restaurant service at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in October 2017.
