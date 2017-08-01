SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF AT LAPPART

Bangkok--1 Aug--FYI

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is delighted to announce the appointment of Nicolas Basset as the new Executive Sous Chef at its elegant rooftop Champagne bar and restaurant, L'Appart.

A Finnish-French national, Nicolas is a talented and passionate chef who has worked with some of the world's most illustrious names in gastronomy, including the revered Albert Roux and Marcus Wareing. Growing up in France and Finland, at a young age Nicolas had originally wanted to become a musician. At 19, he moved to London and studied at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. During this time, he took a part-time job as a chef and decided that the kitchen was where he belonged. Since then, his love of composition has been fulfilled through the creation of delicious, innovative and beautifully presented dishes.

His impressive culinary career, which has taken him to four continents, began at Novotel London West in the UK. He then went on to work at the Michelin-starred The Orrery Restaurant, and as Chef de Partie at Chez Kristof and Michelin-star La Trompette, all prestigious restaurants in London. In 2010, he returned to Accor Hotels at the Brasserie Roux in Sofitel London St James, where he was promoted to Senior Chef de Partie.

At the end of 2011, Nicolas left the UK to assist with the opening of Marcia's restaurant in Goiania, Brazil, where he absorbed knowledge about the local cuisine. Nicolas is no stranger to Thailand, having been Sous Chef at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, a position he held for three years. In 2015, he enjoyed a brief stint back in London at the famous 2-Michelin star Marcus at the Berkeley Hotel in London before returning to Thailand to work at the French restaurant, La VIE at VIE Hotel.

Chef Nicolas is a gifted and experienced chef with an extraordinary knowledge of classic and contemporary French cuisine. At Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, he looks forward to making an important contribution to the creative culinary team at L'Appart, and ensuring the restaurant's discerning diners enjoy unique gastronomic experiences.