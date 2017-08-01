Photo Release: Robert Mondavi Wine Dinner At Hamiltons Steak House, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--1 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok

H.E. Glyn Davies, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand was the guest at "Robert Mondavi Wine Dinner" Event at Hamilton Steak's House of Dusit Thani Bangkok. At the event, Benjamin Perera, the hotel's Resident Manager gave a warmth welcome among the honorary guests who attended this event.

Picture Shows: (from Left) Patcharin Hame-Ung-Gull, Managing Director of Gourmet One Food Service (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.; Michael Aloysius, the hotel's Hotel Manager – Special Project; Paul Welcher, Agricultural Attache, Office of Agricultural Affairs, United States Department of Agriculture of United States Embassy Bangkok; Jacqueline-H.E. Glyn Davies; Patraporn Techapaibul, Managing Director of Ambrose Wine Limited; Benjamin Perera and Philippe Keller, the hotel's Executive Chef