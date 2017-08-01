Photo Release: Dusit International Dusit Thani Bangkok Deliver 9,999 Dararat Sandalwood Flowers for the Royal Cremation Ceremony

Bangkok--1 Aug--Dusit International Dr. Niramol Jindanuwat (left), Chief People Officer of Dusit International, and Ms. Sukanya Janchoo (right), General Manager of Dusit Thani Bangkok, handed over 9,999 Dararat sandalwood flowers to Ms. Supawadee Sitthikornpaiboon, Director of Bangrak District Office, in a handover event held at Dusit Thani Bangkok. The Dararat flowers, handmade by Dusit's volunteering executives and staff, as well as the general public, in a dedicated flower making activity held at Dusit Thani Bangkok during June-July 2017, will be used in the Royal Cremation Ceremony of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

