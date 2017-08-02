Royal Cliff Conducts 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program

Bangkok--2 Aug--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently conducted its 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program together with the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Pattaya at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH).

Guest safety is the utmost priority at Royal Cliff. Over 200 employees from various departments were selected to join educational and comprehensive yearly exercises that aim to teach them the importance of being adequately prepared for fire emergencies which include being aware of evacuation procedures and fire safety regulations as well as the proper execution of fire safety measures during emergency situations. The 2-day program comprised of sessions covering the fundamentals of fire, hazard recognition and prevention, along with an introduction to firefighting equipment such as smoke detectors, fire alarms, fire extinguishers and fire hoses. Participants also learned basic first aid needs with other life saving techniques and had a chance to apply the knowledge they learned from the training sessions to practical case examples including evacuation in emergency situations and putting out different types of fire.

"Royal Cliff believes in regularly holding fire drills and conducting essential Fire Safety Training Programs to ensure that our staff is always prepared in any emergency situation." Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. "Providing our guests and staff with safe and secure surroundings always remains our top priority. That is why it is essential for us to have a lot of well-designed emergency exits, wide open spaces for assembly points, sufficient equipment inside the property as well as staff who are trained to handle emergency situations and efficiently carry out evacuation procedures when necessary."

