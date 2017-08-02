Enjoy yourself with # Green Tea Spa Treatment # at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid.General Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 11:22
You will be relative to the natural environment and massage therapy helps to supplementary food, relieve fatigue, muscle relaxation of during the day to stimulate the internal organs. This will help you feel refreshed and moisturizer for your skin and balance.
Latest Press Release
South East Asia Center (SEAC), a center for the development of leaders and high-level executives, led by Mrs. Arinya Talerngsri, Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director, recently launched the second "Leading in a Disruptive World" (LDW2) intensive...
You will be relative to the natural environment and massage therapy helps to supplementary food, relieve fatigue, muscle relaxation of during the day to stimulate the internal organs. This will help you feel refreshed and moisturizer for your skin and...
H.E. Glyn Davies, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand was the guest at "Robert Mondavi Wine Dinner" Event at Hamilton Steak's House of Dusit Thani Bangkok. At the event, Benjamin Perera, the hotel's Resident Manager gave a warmth welcome among the...
Express your appreciation of your mom's unconditional love by treating her to the Ultimate Seafood Brunch Buffet at The Pavilion Restaurant Mother's Day Seafood Brunch Buffet on 12th – 13th August 2017 at 12:00 – 15:00 hrs. Priced at THB...
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is delighted to announce the appointment of Nicolas Basset as the new Executive Sous Chef at its elegant rooftop Champagne bar and restaurant, L'Appart. A Finnish-French national, Nicolas is a talented and passionate chef who...