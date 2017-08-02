Enjoy yourself with # Green Tea Spa Treatment # at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid.

General Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 11:22
Bangkok--2 Aug--Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid

You will be relative to the natural environment and massage therapy helps to supplementary food, relieve fatigue, muscle relaxation of during the day to stimulate the internal organs. This will help you feel refreshed and moisturizer for your skin and balance.

Start this treatment with a relaxing steam bath. Then, enjoy a full body scrub with green tea, followed by a body salt soak. After this, enjoy an aromatherapy massage with coconut warm oil.
Enjoy yourself with this valuable 120 minute spa package at only THB 2,400 net.
At Le Spa, Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid
Located on the 3rd floor.
Open daily from 11.00 - 24.00
Please call at Le Spa: +6643 913 333
Website: facebook.com/PullmanKhonKaenRajaOrchid
www.accorhotels.com - www.pullmankhonkaen.com
E-mail : LeSpa@pullmankhonkaen.com

