This Mothers Day, Mom Eats FREE at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

Bangkok--2 Aug--Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

This Mother's Day, celebrate with mom at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya by experiencing our new buffet spread at Starz Diner. Join us on August 12, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. – 9.:0 p.m. and have a feast at "The Great Charcoal BBQ Buffet," featuring charcoal-grilled prime meats, seafood and mixed skewers straight from our Old Hickory Churrasco grill, served directly from the grill and continuously to your table. All for just Bt 1,299 per person. For every four paying guests, Mom will get to dine for free and receive a stalk of rose.

This promotion is not applicable in conjunction with other offer or promotions.

For reservations, call 038-428755-9 ext. 8323 or e-mail: secfb.pty@hardrockhotels.net

