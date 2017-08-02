EXPERIENCE ITALIAN STYLE WITH THE KITCHEN-MEETS-BAR PROMOTION AT LA GRITTA

General Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 17:07
Bangkok--2 Aug--Amari Phuket

Savour a tasty aperitif or a refreshing drink whilst watching the sunset. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the island with friends and loved ones. La Gritta is a venue with something special for every diner. The al fresco seating area offers guests a prime location to relax with brilliant views of Patong Bay and the sunset over the Andaman Ocean.

Guests can partake in a sumptuous dinner as the sun sinks into the sea. La Gritta offers the "Kitchen-Meets-Bar" promotion, a tasty treat to start the evening. Chef Patrizia brings together a great combination of five popular Italian appetisers paired with five Italian beverages, which is available only in August 2017. The five pairing menus include:

Negroni and Carpaccio di Tonno, priced at 680 THB++
Tuna carpaccio offers the finest quality of sashimi, served together with orange salad, juniper berries and fennel seed. This dish is paired with a Negroni cocktail.
Spritz and Spiedini di Pollo, Salsiccia e Peperoni, priced at 620 THB++
This dish is similar to satay in Thailand. It is comprised of seasoned and skewered grilled chicken, Italian sausage, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes. This dish is paired with a Spritz cocktail.
Rossini and Foie Gras in Salsa Madeira, priced at 890 THB++
Roasted foie gras, crispy on the outside and soft inside, served together with dry prune wrapped with pancetta (Italian bacon) and Madeira wine sauce. This dish is paired with a Rossini cocktail.
Bellini and Canape di Salmone Affumicato e Ricotta al Pistacchio, priced at 890 THB++
A canape of finely sliced smoked salmon filled with ground pistachio, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, and garnished with salmon caviar and seasonal vegetable. This dish is paired with a Bellini cocktail.
Martini e Fritto di Baccala e Zucchini, priced at 580 THB++
A tempura dish consisting of fried cod fish that offers a slightly salty taste well complemented by the sweetness of young zucchini, served perfectly crispy. This dish is paired with a Martini.
All prices are subject to a 10% service charge and 7% VAT. Terms and conditions apply.
For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7634 0112,
email lagritta@amari.com, or visit www.lagritta.com
and https://www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket.
Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Latest Press Release

EXPERIENCE ITALIAN STYLE WITH THE KITCHEN-MEETS-BAR PROMOTION AT LA GRITTA

Savour a tasty aperitif or a refreshing drink whilst watching the sunset. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the island with friends and loved ones. La Gritta is a venue with something special for every diner. The al fresco seating area offers guests...

This Mothers Day, Mom Eats FREE at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

This Mother's Day, celebrate with mom at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya by experiencing our new buffet spread at Starz Diner. Join us on August 12, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. – 9.:0 p.m. and have a feast at "The Great Charcoal BBQ Buffet," featuring...

Royal Cliff Conducts 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program

Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently conducted its 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program together with the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Pattaya at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall...

Photo Release: SEAC offers #LDW a business innovation program for high-level executives in collaboration with Stanford

South East Asia Center (SEAC), a center for the development of leaders and high-level executives, led by Mrs. Arinya Talerngsri, Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director, recently launched the second "Leading in a Disruptive World" (LDW2) intensive...

Enjoy yourself with # Green Tea Spa Treatment # at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid.

You will be relative to the natural environment and massage therapy helps to supplementary food, relieve fatigue, muscle relaxation of during the day to stimulate the internal organs. This will help you feel refreshed and moisturizer for your skin and...

Related Topics

EXPERIENCE IT Amari Phuket THE KITCHEN promotion Something LA GRITTA Special FOREVER @Kitchen Italian