EXPERIENCE ITALIAN STYLE WITH THE KITCHEN-MEETS-BAR PROMOTION AT LA GRITTA

EXPERIENCE ITALIAN STYLE WITH THE KITCHEN-MEETS-BAR PROMOTION AT LA GRITTAGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 17:07
Savour a tasty aperitif or a refreshing drink whilst watching the sunset. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the island with friends and loved ones. La Gritta is a venue with something special for every diner. The al fresco seating area offers guests a prime location to relax with brilliant views of Patong Bay and the sunset over the Andaman Ocean.
Guests can partake in a sumptuous dinner as the sun sinks into the sea. La Gritta offers the "Kitchen-Meets-Bar" promotion, a tasty treat to start the evening. Chef Patrizia brings together a great combination of five popular Italian appetisers paired with five Italian beverages, which is available only in August 2017. The five pairing menus include:
Latest Press Release
