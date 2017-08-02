EXPERIENCE ITALIAN STYLE WITH THE KITCHEN-MEETS-BAR PROMOTION AT LA GRITTA

Bangkok--2 Aug--Amari Phuket

Savour a tasty aperitif or a refreshing drink whilst watching the sunset. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the island with friends and loved ones. La Gritta is a venue with something special for every diner. The al fresco seating area offers guests a prime location to relax with brilliant views of Patong Bay and the sunset over the Andaman Ocean.

Guests can partake in a sumptuous dinner as the sun sinks into the sea. La Gritta offers the "Kitchen-Meets-Bar" promotion, a tasty treat to start the evening. Chef Patrizia brings together a great combination of five popular Italian appetisers paired with five Italian beverages, which is available only in August 2017. The five pairing menus include:

Negroni and Carpaccio di Tonno, priced at 680 THB++

Tuna carpaccio offers the finest quality of sashimi, served together with orange salad, juniper berries and fennel seed. This dish is paired with a Negroni cocktail.

Spritz and Spiedini di Pollo, Salsiccia e Peperoni, priced at 620 THB++

This dish is similar to satay in Thailand. It is comprised of seasoned and skewered grilled chicken, Italian sausage, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes. This dish is paired with a Spritz cocktail.

Rossini and Foie Gras in Salsa Madeira, priced at 890 THB++

Roasted foie gras, crispy on the outside and soft inside, served together with dry prune wrapped with pancetta (Italian bacon) and Madeira wine sauce. This dish is paired with a Rossini cocktail.

Bellini and Canape di Salmone Affumicato e Ricotta al Pistacchio, priced at 890 THB++

A canape of finely sliced smoked salmon filled with ground pistachio, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, and garnished with salmon caviar and seasonal vegetable. This dish is paired with a Bellini cocktail.

Martini e Fritto di Baccala e Zucchini, priced at 580 THB++

A tempura dish consisting of fried cod fish that offers a slightly salty taste well complemented by the sweetness of young zucchini, served perfectly crispy. This dish is paired with a Martini.

All prices are subject to a 10% service charge and 7% VAT. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7634 0112,

email lagritta@amari.com, or visit www.lagritta.com

and https://www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket.

Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand