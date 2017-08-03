SHARE A MOUTH-WATERING MOTHERS DAY AT SEASONAL TASTES, THE WESTIN GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

SHARE A MOUTH-WATERING MOTHERS DAY AT SEASONAL TASTES, THE WESTIN GRANDE SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 10:56
This Saturday, August 12, 2016, treat your lovely mother to an invigorating international Mother's Day Seafood & Grill Lunch or Dinner Buffet in the nurturing embrace of Seasonal Tastes restaurant in the heart of the city.
Steps from BTS Asok Sky Train and MRT Sukhumvit underground stations mother dines free on her special day when accompanied by at least one child for SPG members (instant free membership). Moreover, mom receives a special Mother's Day giveaway with the restaurant's best wishes for her health and happiness with you.
Gather the generations for a leisurely three-hour midday family feast featuring grill station with rock lobster, snowfish, Australian beef tenderloin and lamb; live foie gras station; Fine de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab legs and King prawn on ice, and; Mövenpick ice cream. Not to mention foie gras and Swiss raclette live stations and many more irresistible edibles. As the youngsters are kept enthralled at a special Mother's Day edition Kid's Club, an amusing magician works amazing tricks table-to-table and the live band keeps the tempo brisk and breezy. Mother's Day Seafood & Grill Lunch Buffet is priced THB 1,999 net including free-flow soft drink/ pax. Served from 12:00 – 15:00 hrs
Make a memorable night of it together enjoying inspired international cuisine in a stylish and friendly setting. Let mother have her pick of special seafood on ice and grill selections with rock lobster, snowfish, Australian beef tenderloin and lamb; live foie gras station; Fine de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab legs and King prawn on ice, and; Mövenpick ice cream, as the live band plays all her favorite songs. Mother's Day Seafood & Grill Dinner Buffet is priced THB 1,999 net / pax. served from 18:00-22:30 hrs
