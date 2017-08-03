Experience a Wide Selection of Mantis Shrimp Dishes at Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--3 Aug--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya presents 'Mantis Shrimp', local ingredient of the month which is mostly found in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. It is normally served steamed, grilled or deep fried with garlic and peppers. If you are looking for something different, Hilton Pattaya invites you to experience a wide selection of Thai, Asian and Western mantis shrimp menus throughout the month of August.

'Flare' Restaurant presents 'Singapore Noodles', fried noodles with mantis shrimp and spicy sauce in Singapore style at THB 500 nett and 'Sweet and Sour Mantis Shrimp Salad', seared mantis shrimp with mango mousse sauce and fruits salad at THB 450 nett. Available every day at Flare Restaurant on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.

'Drift' Lobby Lounge and Bar invites you to enjoy a panoramic view of Pattaya Bay with three special creations including 'Mantis Shrimp Spaghetti Kee Mao', stir-fried squid ink spaghetti with chili, green peppercorns, hairy basil and mantis shrimp at THB 450 nett, 'Mantis the Dip', mantis shrimp and cheese dip with 3 kinds of toast and pickles at THB 350 nett and 'Mantis Shrimp Cocktail', crispy wrapped and chilled mantis shrimp with lettuce, pomegranate served together with barbecue sauce, cocktail sauce and seafood sauce at THB 350 nett. Available every day at Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 from 11am – 11pm.

'Horizon' Rooftop Restaurant and Bar introduces mantis shrimp in Spanish style 'Paella de Marisco', mantis shrimp paella with Patatas Bravas, mantis shrimp salad, mantis shrimp croquettes, Bruschetta with mantis shrimp and piquillo, Jamón, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego cheese and kalamata olives. All together is priced at THB 2,200 nett. Available every day in August at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 from 6pm – 11pm.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38-253-000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or pattaya.hilton.com