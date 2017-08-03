Experience a Wide Selection of Mantis Shrimp Dishes at Hilton Pattaya

General Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 16:06
Bangkok--3 Aug--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya presents 'Mantis Shrimp', local ingredient of the month which is mostly found in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. It is normally served steamed, grilled or deep fried with garlic and peppers. If you are looking for something different, Hilton Pattaya invites you to experience a wide selection of Thai, Asian and Western mantis shrimp menus throughout the month of August.

'Flare' Restaurant presents 'Singapore Noodles', fried noodles with mantis shrimp and spicy sauce in Singapore style at THB 500 nett and 'Sweet and Sour Mantis Shrimp Salad', seared mantis shrimp with mango mousse sauce and fruits salad at THB 450 nett. Available every day at Flare Restaurant on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.

'Drift' Lobby Lounge and Bar invites you to enjoy a panoramic view of Pattaya Bay with three special creations including 'Mantis Shrimp Spaghetti Kee Mao', stir-fried squid ink spaghetti with chili, green peppercorns, hairy basil and mantis shrimp at THB 450 nett, 'Mantis the Dip', mantis shrimp and cheese dip with 3 kinds of toast and pickles at THB 350 nett and 'Mantis Shrimp Cocktail', crispy wrapped and chilled mantis shrimp with lettuce, pomegranate served together with barbecue sauce, cocktail sauce and seafood sauce at THB 350 nett. Available every day at Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 from 11am – 11pm.

'Horizon' Rooftop Restaurant and Bar introduces mantis shrimp in Spanish style 'Paella de Marisco', mantis shrimp paella with Patatas Bravas, mantis shrimp salad, mantis shrimp croquettes, Bruschetta with mantis shrimp and piquillo, Jamón, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego cheese and kalamata olives. All together is priced at THB 2,200 nett. Available every day in August at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 from 6pm – 11pm.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38-253-000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or pattaya.hilton.com

Latest Press Release

Experience a Wide Selection of Mantis Shrimp Dishes at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya presents 'Mantis Shrimp', local ingredient of the month which is mostly found in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. It is normally served steamed, grilled or deep fried with garlic and peppers. If you are looking for something...

Mothers Weekend Brunch and Dinner at Novotel Siam

Bring your mother to our sumptuous Mothers Weekend brunch or dinner at The SQUARE of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Our international buffet has special highlights of Pan-Seared Foie Gras, grilled steak, fresh seafood including crab, prawn, oysters,...

SPU: มหาวิทยาลัยศรีปทุม ครองแชมป์อันดับ 1 มหาวิทยาลัยเอกชน เว็บไซต์ที่มีการสืบค้นและเข้าชมมากที่สุด โดย uniRank

จากผลการจัดอันดับของเว็บไซต์และองค์กรระหว่างประเทศ 4 International Colleges & Universities หรือ www.4icu.org ประกาศผล" The 2017 University Web Rankings : Top 200 Universities in the world " หรือ เว็บมหาวิทยาลัยยอดนิยมระดับโลก...

Where the best of two worlds tickle your senses in #s-thai-lish flair At Dusit Thani Bangkok

As part of our continuous journey to define extensively what is Thai Heritage and as a pioneer of Thai hospitality, Dusit Thani Bangkok is immensely proud to invite you to two exceptional evenings where we have asked two wonderful but humble minds, Chef...

Department of Internal Trade Launches Organic Natural Expo 2017 to Showcase Thai Organic Entrepreneurs Potential to Shine in Global Market

The Ministry of Commerce, via the Department of Internal Trade, today officially opens the Organic & Natural Expo 2017 (ONE 2017). This event brings together nearly 250 Thai organic manufacturers and entrepreneurs to highlight Thailand's potential to...

Related Topics

Hilton Pattaya selection Something Thailand landand Present ANDAMAN Pattaya SELECT Hilton