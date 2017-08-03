Refreshing after work with Happy Hour promotion at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Refreshing after work with Happy Hour promotion at Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 12:46
How good is it to sit down and drink your favorite ice cold drinks to refresh yourself after work a long day? UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor and Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld are the kind of places you go for a few post-work drinks. Get together with friends to enjoy our irresistible "Happy Hour" promotion with a wide selection of drinks, take advantage of our special promotion "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" on the regular menu. UNO MAS and Red Sky Bar are the perfect places for a calm, midweek pint and a glittering view of the city. Our famous Happy Hours run every day between 16.00 - 19.00 hrs. at UNO MAS restaurant and 16.00 - 18.00 hrs. at Red Sky Bar. Why wait until Friday when you can enjoy Happy Hours every day?
