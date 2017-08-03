Discover Free-Flow Negroni Sunsets at Attico

Bangkok--3 Aug--midas pr

Start the weekend off in style with the introduction of "Free Flow Fridays" at Venues' , Italian restaurant Attico in the Radisson BLU Plaza beginning on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Mark your calendars and get ready for the best new way to wind down and chill out with free flow Negroni Sunsets @ Attico taking place on Friday, August 4, 2017. This is a relaxing evening where guests are invited to take in the awe-inspiring views from the 28th floor of Bangkok's highest Italian restaurant while enjoying Italy's favourite classic Negroni cocktails. Expertly prepared by our talented mixologist, these alluring libations made from gin, sweet red vermouth and campari, are the perfect aperitifs to stimulate the appetite as well as the senses.

A live DJ will be on hand to set the mood, and Attico is an ideal location to watch the sunset from either our intimate main dining room or one of the two alfresco lounging terraces. There will additionally be complimentary cheese and cold cuts available to accompany the cocktails. Perfect for couples, work colleagues and groups of friends, everyone is invited to stop by and enjoy unlimited cocktails and snacks between the hours of 17:30 -19:30 for a set price of THB1,890++ per person.

"Negroni Sunsets are a terrific way to escape the pressure of the hectic work week and relax with one of Italy's most famous cocktails. Attico is a wonderful venue with a Tuscan villa decor, great music, tasty snacks and amazing sunset views. This is a great way to end the work week. Guests can also stay on and enjoy our tantalising array of contemporary Italian fare while sampling some of the exclusive wines we have on offer from our well-appointed wine cellar" stated Bastian Gaerner, Radisson BLU Plaza's Hotel Manager.