Photo Release: Asiatique The Riverfront wins Peoples Choice Award 2017.

Bangkok--3 Aug--4D Communications Mr. Anuvat Damri, Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Asiatique The Riverfront, received the certificate as the winner of the "People's Choice Awards 2017" which was based on the votes from Chinese tourists who chose Asiatique The Riverfront as the most popular tourist attraction. The award ceremony was hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. We will continue striving to deliver even better service to all customers, leaving only the best impression on their hearts.

Latest Press Release

Ministry of Commerce Opens Organic Symposium 2017 at Organic Natural Expo 2017 and Highlights Strategy to Establish Thailand as ASEANs Organic Leader The Ministry of Commerce opens the Organic Symposium 2017 during the Organic & Natural Expo 2017 and highlights strategy to establish Thailand as the ASEAN's organic leader. Mrs. Pimpapan Chansilp, an advisor to the commerce minister, presides over...

Refreshing after work with Happy Hour promotion at Centara Grand at CentralWorld How good is it to sit down and drink your favorite ice cold drinks to refresh yourself after work a long day? UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor and Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld are the...

Photo Release: Asiatique The Riverfront wins Peoples Choice Award 2017. Mr. Anuvat Damri, Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Asiatique The Riverfront, received the certificate as the winner of the "People's Choice Awards 2017" which was based on the votes from Chinese tourists who chose Asiatique The Riverfront...

Invitation to the popular 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament on 25-27 August 2017 Mark your calendars! Royal Cliff Hotels Group will be staging the 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament from 25-27 August 2017. Tennis players of all skill levels are welcome to participate. With 2 categories to choose from, 35+ Men Singles and Ladies Singles...

TWG Tea Tasting Event at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to our Museum to taste TWG Tea. Tea lovers will savour in the collection of finest teas from every corner of the globe. The afternoon will be hosted by Khun Patchaya Soonthonchote, one of...

Related Topics