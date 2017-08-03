Hilton Pattaya Presents Mothers Day Dinner at Edge

Hilton Pattaya Presents Mothers Day Dinner at EdgeGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 10:48
Hilton Pattaya invites you and your family to celebrate Mother's Day at the Edge restaurant which offers special dinner buffet on 11th and 12th of August 2017. Dine with your mom and receive a "buy 1 get 1" treatment voucher for eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya, limited to one per table.
Bring your mom to enjoy our flavorsome dinner buffet featuring a wide selection including Alaskan King Crab, Fine de Claire Oyster, Grilled Seafood Selection, Roast Duck, Dim Sum, Grilled Suckling Pig and Selection of Traditional Thai Sweets. More than just serving a delicious meal, edge has special home-made desserts prepared with love for her special day.
