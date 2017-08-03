Invitation to the popular 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament on 25-27 August 2017

Bangkok--3 Aug--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Mark your calendars! Royal Cliff Hotels Group will be staging the 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament from 25-27 August 2017. Tennis players of all skill levels are welcome to participate. With 2 categories to choose from, 35+ Men Singles and Ladies Singles Open, playing tennis competitively can be a fun way to test your skills on the court.

Royal Cliff aims to build a Tennis community in Pattaya and give players the opportunity to make new friends. The tournament will be played in a round robin format so all competitors are guaranteed to play several matches against friendly opponents. New and returning players of all levels are welcome to join together with Tennis lovers who want to enjoy this electrifying event as spectators and support the players. Food, drinks and ice cream will be served throughout the tournament.

For both categories, the registration fee is THB 850 for FITZ Club members who have yearly memberships, THB 1,000 for FITZ Club members with monthly memberships as well as hotel in-house guests and THB 1,250 for participants who are not Fitz Club members. Registration will close on 14 August 2017.

Playing slots are limited, so don't miss out on the fun and competition of this much-anticipated event and register now!

For more information or to register for the tournament, please contact the Fitz Club manager or any of the Fitz Club team via email: fitz@royalcliff.com or visit http://www.royalcliff.com/tennis-tournament.php

Fitz Club - Racquets, Health & Fitness is Royal Cliff's cutting-edge luxury sports center which has been frequented by top ATP players namely Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin and more who set up camp here every year. Renowned as the leading sports club in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard region, it is fully equipped with modern facilities including equipment for fitness training, toning and strength building along with 7 floodlit tennis courts, 2 air-conditioned squash courts, swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. An ideal luxury destination for leisure and business travelers, it has won over 200 national and international awards.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.royalcliff.com/leisure/fitz-club