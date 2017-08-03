Mothers Weekend Brunch and Dinner at Novotel Siam

Mothers Weekend Brunch and Dinner at Novotel SiamGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 16:02
Bring your mother to our sumptuous Mothers Weekend brunch or dinner at The SQUARE of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Our international buffet has special highlights of Pan-Seared Foie Gras, grilled steak, fresh seafood including crab, prawn, oysters, fresh sushi and sashimi and free-flow of drinks. To make it more of a fun family affair, we will have a DIY cupcake station set up for kids to design cupcakes for their mum. Book before August 5th for come 4 pay 2 (adult only). Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person on 12-13 August, 2017 during brunch and dinner Book now http://www.novotelbkk.com/offers/mothers-day-weekend-celebration/
