Mothers Weekend Brunch and Dinner at Novotel Siam

Thursday August 3, 2017
Bangkok--3 Aug--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Bring your mother to our sumptuous Mothers Weekend brunch or dinner at The SQUARE of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Our international buffet has special highlights of Pan-Seared Foie Gras, grilled steak, fresh seafood including crab, prawn, oysters, fresh sushi and sashimi and free-flow of drinks. To make it more of a fun family affair, we will have a DIY cupcake station set up for kids to design cupcakes for their mum. Book before August 5th for come 4 pay 2 (adult only). Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person on 12-13 August, 2017 during brunch and dinner Book now http://www.novotelbkk.com/offers/mothers-day-weekend-celebration/

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE

