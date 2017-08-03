Photo Release: Korea Destination Travel Seminar At Dusit Thani Hall, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--3 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Lee Woong, Director of Korea Tourism Organization, Shim Jeong Bo, President of Busan Tourism Organization, Yang Pil Soon, Director of Oversea Marketing of Jeju Tourism Organization and Park Jeong Joon, Director of Tourism Promotion Division of Gyeongnam were the guests of honour at "Korea Destination Tourism Seminar", held at Dusit Thani Hall of Dusit Thani Bangkok to promote Korean tourism. This event was well attended by representatives of tourism organization and the honorary guests.

Picture shows: (from Left) Yang Pil Soon; Shim Jeong Bo; Park Jeong Joon and Lee Woong