Trendy Blend Healthy drink for your Well-being at Le Boulanger

Bangkok--3 Aug--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit

Le Boulanger, Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels is launching the latest healthy, refreshing and energizing drinks promotion. Using fresh chemical free ingredients, to make sure you enjoy the natural flavor in every glass. Try some of our new charming flavors as Tango Mango, Apple Cumber, Orange Mellon Heaven (Watermelon, Fresh Orange and Honey), Green Dream (Lime, Mint, Honey and Salt) and Tropical Blend (Pineapple, Fresh Coconut and Honey) at only THB 120 net per glass. Don't forget to drop by and enjoy one of these booster drinks at Coco's Cafe or Le Boulanger.

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

*Credit card discount do not apply with this promotion

For more details please contact 02 610 0111 Ext. 4130

www.leboulangerbangkok.com