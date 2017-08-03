Trendy Blend Healthy drink for your Well-being at Le Boulanger

Trendy Blend Healthy drink for your Well-being at Le BoulangerGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 13:19
Le Boulanger, Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels is launching the latest healthy, refreshing and energizing drinks promotion. Using fresh chemical free ingredients, to make sure you enjoy the natural flavor in every glass. Try some of our new charming flavors as Tango Mango, Apple Cumber, Orange Mellon Heaven (Watermelon, Fresh Orange and Honey), Green Dream (Lime, Mint, Honey and Salt) and Tropical Blend (Pineapple, Fresh Coconut and Honey) at only THB 120 net per glass. Don't forget to drop by and enjoy one of these booster drinks at Coco's Cafe or Le Boulanger.
