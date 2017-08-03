TWG Tea Tasting Event at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner

General Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 11:38
Bangkok--3 Aug--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to our Museum to taste TWG Tea. Tea lovers will savour in the collection of finest teas from every corner of the globe. The afternoon will be hosted by Khun Patchaya Soonthonchote, one of Thailands most respected speakers who will provide a fascinating history of TWG Tea. Learn the art of tea whilst enjoying 10 flavours along with a parade of sweet treats including TWG tea macaroon and florentines. Bring your favourite teapot, cup or saucer for a show and tell.

The Afternoon Tea Buffet at The Museum Coffee & Tea Corner is priced at THB 800++ per person and available from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.
For reservations, call 032 512021-38 or chbr@chr.co.th
The Museum Coffee & Tea Corner

Located in the original Hotel Lobby, The Museum retains the ambience of the bygone era. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous selection of sweet treats prepared by our talented Pastry Chef's as well as its daily Colonial afternoon tea set and Heritage High Tea buffet in the Colonial elegance.

Open daily, from 10.00 a.m. - 7.00 p.m.

Latest Press Release

Ministry of Commerce Opens Organic Symposium 2017 at Organic Natural Expo 2017 and Highlights Strategy to Establish Thailand as ASEANs Organic Leader

The Ministry of Commerce opens the Organic Symposium 2017 during the Organic & Natural Expo 2017 and highlights strategy to establish Thailand as the ASEAN's organic leader. Mrs. Pimpapan Chansilp, an advisor to the commerce minister, presides over...

Refreshing after work with Happy Hour promotion at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

How good is it to sit down and drink your favorite ice cold drinks to refresh yourself after work a long day? UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor and Red Sky Bar on the 56th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld are the...

Photo Release: Asiatique The Riverfront wins Peoples Choice Award 2017.

Mr. Anuvat Damri, Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Asiatique The Riverfront, received the certificate as the winner of the "People's Choice Awards 2017" which was based on the votes from Chinese tourists who chose Asiatique The Riverfront...

Invitation to the popular 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament on 25-27 August 2017

Mark your calendars! Royal Cliff Hotels Group will be staging the 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament from 25-27 August 2017. Tennis players of all skill levels are welcome to participate. With 2 categories to choose from, 35+ Men Singles and Ladies Singles...

TWG Tea Tasting Event at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to our Museum to taste TWG Tea. Tea lovers will savour in the collection of finest teas from every corner of the globe. The afternoon will be hosted by Khun Patchaya Soonthonchote, one of...

Related Topics

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Beach Resort Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Beach The Museum Coffee Centara Grand Resort & Villas Villas Hua Hin Beach Resort COLLECTION