TWG Tea Tasting Event at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner

TWG Tea Tasting Event at The Museum Coffee Tea CornerGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 11:38
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to our Museum to taste TWG Tea. Tea lovers will savour in the collection of finest teas from every corner of the globe. The afternoon will be hosted by Khun Patchaya Soonthonchote, one of Thailands most respected speakers who will provide a fascinating history of TWG Tea. Learn the art of tea whilst enjoying 10 flavours along with a parade of sweet treats including TWG tea macaroon and florentines. Bring your favourite teapot, cup or saucer for a show and tell.
Located in the original Hotel Lobby, The Museum retains the ambience of the bygone era. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous selection of sweet treats prepared by our talented Pastry Chef's as well as its daily Colonial afternoon tea set and Heritage High Tea buffet in the Colonial elegance.
