Photo Release: Establishment of BCP Initiative and Innovation Center at AIT

Bangkok--3 Aug--Asian Institute of Technology

The Asian institute of Technology (AIT) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) for the establishment of the BCP Initiative and Innovation Center at AIT. The agreement was signed on 25 July 2017.

The newly established center would act as a living laboratory and technology business incubator. Under the initiative, the total budgetary support for the project from BCP will be 50 million Baht, while AIT will contribute 18.35 million Baht in kind.

From left to right: Prof. Weerakorn Ongsakul and Prof. Rajendra Shrestha of School of Environment, Resources and Development, AIT; Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, AIT President; Dr. Subin Pinkayan, Chairman, AIT Board of Trustees; Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach, President and CEO of BCP; Mr. Yodphot Wongrukmit, Mr. Pongchai Chaichirawiwat, and Mr. Somchai Tejavanija, Senior Executive Vice Presidents.