Grooving with Jenny the Scallywags @ Venues

Bangkok--3 Aug--midas pr

Radisson BLU Plaza welcomes back Jenny & The Scallywags for a limited engagement performance at Venues' Vintage bar taking place on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Back by popular demand, Bangkok's favourite hometown "folk-pop" band; Jenny & The Scallywags, will be performing live for an evening of soothing sounds, tasty bites and all around cool vibes. Perched high above; on the 29th floor, the warm wood accents, book-lined shelves, comfortable leather seating and full-service bar make Vintage a unique setting for an intimate and cosy live performance.

Best known for their soulful bohemian style, Jenny & The Scallywags is led by vocalist Jennifer Lackgren who first made a name for herself when she was a contestant on The Voice Thailand in 2013. She is backed up by five other musical talents, and they have garnered a loyal following since the release of their album "Shaking Heart". To mark the occasion, our masterful chefs are preparing a special menu of crowd pleasing snacks, such as mini sliders, spicy chicken wings, deep fried cheese snacks and more, which will be available for a set price of THB299++ per person. Guests can also quench their thirst with special prices on our dynamic selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and world class wines. Admission is free, yet seats are limited and advanced reservations are recommended.

"We always look forward to bringing great live entertainment and talent to the Radisson BLU Plaza, and Jenny & The Scallywags are a popular favourite. This is sure to be a laid back and fun evening where guests are welcome to hangout, enjoy the music, the special menu of snacks and the sophisticated charm and city views of Vintage bar! "says Bastian Gaerner, Radisson BLU Plaza's Hotel Manager.