Where the best of two worlds tickle your senses in #s-thai-lish flair At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--3 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok

As part of our continuous journey to define extensively what is Thai Heritage and as a pioneer of Thai hospitality, Dusit Thani Bangkok is immensely proud to invite you to two exceptional evenings where we have asked two wonderful but humble minds, Chef Chalong Sakkapalangkul from Dusit Hotels in Chiang Mai who has more knowledge on flavors, ingredients, cooking styles throughout his peregrinations from the United States, to Europe, the Mediterranean and passing through China, Japan and the Pacific and Viravat Cholvanich from Village Farm Winery who is pursuing a lifelong dream in achieving to bring to the Kingdom of Thailand a wine of the finest quality.

They are perpetual scholars in their own specialty to come together and create for you a perfect marriage of Northern Thai cuisine and delicate wines from Korat on 24-25 August 2017 at Champagnes Bar and 22 Kitchen & Bar. They have put together a menu where Northern inspired dishes such as spicy duck sausage or slow-cooked lamb shank in hin lay curry marry perfectly with outstanding boutique wines such as Village Cellar Syrah or Chenin blanc, or Château des Brumes Le Prestige 2013 or Château des Brumes La Fleur 2006.

24 August 2017: North Thai Bites Live Stations such as Hand cut yellowfin tuna fish finished with kaffir lime essence and coconut lime fish sauce, Slow-cooked brisse chicken in Northern Thai curry, Roasted Australian striploin wagyu beef clothed with hinlay spice, and more with Wine Pairing at Champagnes Bar at THB 1,500++ per person. Dusit Gold members at THB 1,200++ per person.

25 August 2017: Village Farm Wine Maker Dinner – 6 Course Set Dinner such as Seared Hokkaido scallops with lemon grass and coconut foam Fish salad with Northern spices, eggplant salad with prawns; Clear yellow chicken soup with ma-khaen; Spicy duck sausage, and more at 22 Kitchen & Bar at THB 2,800++ per person. Dusit Gold members at THB 2,500++ per person.