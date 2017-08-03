HAPPY MOTHERS DAY HER DAY HER WAY

Bangkok--3 Aug--Anantara Spa at Anantara Riverside

Anantara Spa at Anantara Riverside Bangkok offer the luxurious experience with your mother during the entire month of mother's day celebration.

Enjoy a choice of 60 minutes SPA massage or treatments from our collection of Mother's day special packages.

"To be beautiful" at THB 4,600++ per person

A 60 minute Procollagen Age Defying Facial treatment that includes an ELEMIS Spa home care gift valued at THB 1,900 with our compliments.

"To be loved" at THB 5,000++ per person

A 90 minutes ELEMIS Free Style Deep Tissue Massage that includes a choice of either a 90 minute Spa indulgent for a loved one; or an exclusive Mother's Day Riverside Terrace Buffet Dinner and Show for two persons on 12 August 2017 with our compliments.

"To be pampered" at THB 5,500++ per person / THB 11,000++ per couple

A 1-Day Wellness Programme that includes sessions of yoga flow, riverside meditation, choice of body scrub and bespoke massage, foot or head & shoulder massage and healthy choices of raw juices, wellness lunch and dinner.

"To be spoilt"

Mums get spoilt with a further 30% savings on any subsequent 60 or 90 minute treatments.

Available throughout August 2017

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For more information and reservations, please call 0 2476 0022 Ext. 1563 or

Email: spa.ariv@anantara.com.

