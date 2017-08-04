Fresh King Scallops at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Aug--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chef Wilach is constantly on the lookout for the freshest and finest ingredients to use in his exquisite Cantonese cuisine and has discovered the cream of the oceans' crops with the plumpest and juiciest King Scallops available on the market.

Both he and his team have lovingly prepared an irresistible menu of oceanic offerings to allow you to savor the supreme taste and texture of premium King Scallops including Chilled King Scallop Salad with Whole Mandarin Oranges and Dressing, Wok-Fried King Scallops in XO Sauce served with Turnip Cake and Steamed King Scallops with Homemade Bean Curd in Black Bean Sauce, to name but some of the fantastic fare accompanied by the fantastic views high above the river on the 36th floor of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok available throughout of August 2017.

For more information or reservations, please call Silver Waves Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1948-49 or e-mail: silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com.