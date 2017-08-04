Treat your Beloved Mother with a spa treatment Klin Mali at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

General Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 09:25
Bangkok--4 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Show your beloved mother how much you love her with a relaxing spa treatment "Klin Mali," which is specially designed with mothers in mind at Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld through August to September 2017, the perfect place to treat Mom to an extra special Mother's Day! Priced at only THB 2,950++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) and comes with a complimentary jasmine massage oil and jasmine body lotion gift set.

Treat your mother to this indulgent two-hour relaxation escape will sweep her away to a worry free zone. Begin this refreshing experience with a soothing foot bath of herbs, followed by a jasmine body massage using house-blended jasmine oil to release tension and stretch tight muscles. Finish with a jasmine body mask to help restore and moisturize your skin. Before you leave, relax with a refreshing cup of herbal tea and fresh fruit platter.

For more information or treatment reservations, please contact 02100-1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or email: spacgcw@chr.co.th

