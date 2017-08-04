UNO MASs Exclusive Spanish Dinner with Michelin-Starred Guest Chef Miguel Cobo, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--4 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Join us for an exclusive Spanish dinner at UNO MAS restaurant, as we welcome Miguel Cobo, Michelin-Starred Guest Chef from acclaimed restaurant Cobo Vintage in Spain, who has been in the culinary field for over 10 years and awarded a Michelin star in 2016, on Thursday, 10 August 2017 at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, 54th floor from 19.00 hrs onwards for one night only! Priced at THB 4,500++ per person (food and wine pairing.)

The incredibly eight-course special menu includes highlights such as Corn nut cookie served with creamy foie gras and preserves, Marinated salmon served with Sanbaizu sauce, avocado cream and pickles, Lobster royale served with shitake dashi, Gillardeau oyster served with sour apple soup, cucumber and celery frost, Preserved tuna served with devil sauce and passion fruit gel, Glazed Iberian pork jowl served with salted yolk and creamy tubers, Roasted monkfish served with black olive marinade and crustacean 'Pil Pil,' Iberian 'Presa' pork served with ginger and nori seaweeds, Thai panna cotta served with coconut ice cream and yuzu gel and Apple, orange and mango.

Join us for an intimate evening of phenomenal food perfectly paired with the finest Spanish wines. A not to be missed culinary experience and seating is very limited. For more information, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online atwww.unomasbangkok.com