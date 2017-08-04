Oh Say Can You See the Most Delectable Desserts from the USA at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Aug--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Treats Gourmet on the Ground Floor of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok invites you to pop in and sample Pastry Chef Kongrit's superb selection of classic desserts with a star-spangled influence including a rich Boston Cream Pie, southern-style Red Velvet Cake and moist Mississippi Mud Pie.

These are just a few of the temptations on offer at Treats Gourmet so why not spend some time indulging in the fine art of simply taking it easy over a slice of pastry perfection accompanied by a gourmet barista coffee or premium label tea.

For more information or reservations, please call Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1921 or e-mail: dining.chrb@chatrium.com.