Mom gets Free Gift at Oasis Spa This Mothers Day

Bangkok--4 Aug--Oasis Spa

Mom only has one official day of the year and this August 12 is her special day at Oasis Spa. Spend the day together with your mother at the spa. We are rolling out the red carpet to offer gifts, packages and specialized treatments just for her.

Bring Mom to Oasis Spa and treat her to a spa treatment on 12th August 2017. Mom will get a FREE! refreshing Oasis Banana Mint Travel Gift Set valued at 1,500 THB. It's time to give her a much needed and well-deserved time-out. Show Mom you love her, take her for a special treat at Oasis Spa…for more information and reservations, please call 022622122.