Exceptionally Indulgent Sunday Brunches At The Rain Tree Cafe Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Bangkok--4 Aug--Plaza Athenee Bangkok

When it comes to gourmet style and quality Sunday brunches, every week The Rain Tree Cafe prides itself on raising the bar beyond expectations. Now offering at leastsix interactive live cooking stations at each session, there is more scope than ever for the international chefs team to be creative and guests to be indulgent on Sundays.

Sunday Brunch offers a unique voyage of culinary discovery with highlights ranging: grilled live lobster; Fines de Clair, Belon, Irish and US oysters; caviar; seafood on ice including crayfish,

Alaskan king crab, tiger prawn and mussels; Peking duck; prime Australian beef rib; lamb rack; baked salmon in salt crust; pasta + noodle stations; wok fries; pizzas; shawarma, sausages,

squid, fish, crab and more. Not to mention Thai desserts including: Rain Tree Cafe's famous triple flavored sticky rice with mango; waffle station; crêpe suzette; and chocolate lava.

Pushing the buffet extravaganza to yet greater extremes of culinary experience is a separate a la carte menu from which guests can order dishes cooked a la minute. Menu selections include:

scrambled egg with truffle; 65°poached egg with carbonara espuma + crispy bacon; pan-seared foie gras with spiced pineapple chutney + pain d'epice; pan-seared Hokkaido scallops;

beef burger duo – foie gras and Roquefort cheese; and Japanese tempura of prawn, onion rings, mushrooms + sweet potato.

Diners can choose to be seated in three interwoven spaces: The Bronze Kitchen, The Valaya Room and Secret Garden.

SUNDAY BRUNCH is served from 12:00 – 15:30 hrs.

THB 2,400++/ person including drinking waterTHB 1,200++/ person including drinking water for children aged 6 - 12 years old, free for under 6 years.

**Beverage Packages:

THB 1,000++ / person including free flow of selected beverages + soft drinks + fruit juices + mocktails + illy coffee + teaTHB 2,100++ / person including free flow of premium beverages + soft drinks + fruit juices + mocktails + illy coffee + tea

**No discount applicable

Savings for Le Club Members apply.

Savings for SPG® Members apply.

For reservations please call 02 650 8800 ext. The Rain Tree Cafe,

e-mail: fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok