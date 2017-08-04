Celebrate Mothers Day at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Saturday 12 August 2017

Celebrate Mothers Day at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Saturday 12 August 2017General Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 14:30
Honour the wonderful women in your life on 12 August 2017 with special Mother's Day celebrations at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. Treat your mom to a delicious dining experience with various offers across our award-winning venues.
Share a scrumptious Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in the refined surrounds of the Lobby. Relax with tasty pastries and fragrant teas that reflect the blue theme. Mother's Day Afternoon Tea will take place from 2.00 pm – 6.00 pm on Saturday 12 August 2017. All mothers will receive a complimentary jasmine macaron. Priced at THB 950++ per person.
Take your favourite ladies on a culinary tour of Thailand with a special set Thai lunch and dinner menu this Mother's Day. Stay true to tradition in the charming Spice Market, with a delectable 4-course set menu paired with Thai wines. Fiery Thai curries and spicy soups are on offer, as well as traditional favourites and seafood delights. Share a variety of dishes prepared by our Thai chef and enjoy wines from Monsoon Valley, Hua Hin Hills. Each set is available for THB 1,780++ per person.
Surprise your mom with a special meal at our contemporary Italian restaurant. On Saturday 12 August from 6.00 pm, Biscotti offers an exceptional dining experience with Italian style antipasti buffet to start, followed by a choice of mains served a la carte, including seafood and meats. Enjoy sweet temptations for dessert and coffee or tea to complete your wonderful Mother's Day dinner. Each mother will receive a welcome drink on arrival. The Mother's Day dinner is priced at THB 1,900++ per person.
