Prime River Prawns Meet Thai Culinary Flair At Smooth Curry Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

General Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 09:33
Bangkok--4 Aug--PLAZA ATHENEE BANGKOK
Smooth Curry is pumped about prime plump river prawns this August-September, leading to a succession of exceptionally appetizing culinary creations.
Sous Chef Montri + team present a mouth-watering river prawn-starring a la carte Thai menu, available for lunch + dinner, including:
Goong Mae Nam Lui Suan (THB 1,100++) deep-fried river prawn/mixed Thai herbs and spicy dressing.
Goong Mae Nam Nueang Gra Tiam Tone (THB 980++) steamed river prawn/garlic/chili lime dressing
Goong Mae Nam Phad Prik Gluea (THB 980++) wok-fried river prawn/salt, chili, garlic
Geang Som Goong Mae Nam Gab Dok Sa Noa (THB 950++) sour + spicy river prawn soup/sesbania flowers
Served with timeless grace amid Smooth Curry's modern-classic Thai decor, every mouthful is a celebration of another dimension of nature's beauty + culinary integrity.
20% saving for Le Club member on food only.
Savings for SPG® Members apply.
Reservations are recommended. Please call 02 650 8800 ext. Smooth Curry or
e-mail fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok
Smooth Curry – 3rd Floor
Operating Hours:
Monday – Friday: Lunch 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs.
Monday – Sunday: Dinner 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs.

Latest Press Release

UNO MASs Exclusive Spanish Dinner with Michelin-Starred Guest Chef Miguel Cobo, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Join us for an exclusive Spanish dinner at UNO MAS restaurant, as we welcome Miguel Cobo, Michelin-Starred Guest Chef from acclaimed restaurant Cobo Vintage in Spain, who has been in the culinary field for over 10 years and awarded a Michelin star in...

Mom gets Free Gift at Oasis Spa This Mothers Day

Mom only has one official day of the year and this August 12 is her special day at Oasis Spa. Spend the day together with your mother at the spa. We are rolling out the red carpet to offer gifts, packages and specialized treatments just for her. Bring...

Exceptionally Indulgent Sunday Brunches At The Rain Tree Cafe Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

When it comes to gourmet style and quality Sunday brunches, every week The Rain Tree Cafe prides itself on raising the bar beyond expectations. Now offering at leastsix interactive live cooking stations at each session, there is more scope than ever for...

Prime River Prawns Meet Thai Culinary Flair At Smooth Curry Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Smooth Curry is pumped about prime plump river prawns this August-September, leading to a succession of exceptionally appetizing culinary creations. Sous Chef Montri + team present a mouth-watering river prawn-starring a la carte Thai menu, available for...

Lets Relax takes top honor at Asias Top 50 Brands Award

Let's Relax Spa, Thailand's Boutique Day Spa Chain, has been recognized as one Asia's Top 50 Brands Award announced at CMO Asia Forum 2017 held in Singapore. Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Siam Wellness Group...

Related Topics

Plaza Athenee Bangkok A Royal Meridien Plaza Athenee Bangkok A Royal Meridien Royal Meridien PLAZA ATHENEE Sous Chef Present Bangkok Prawns TPRIME