Experience Buffet Dinner in Asian Style at Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort Villas

Bangkok--4 Aug--Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas

Grand Mercure Phuket Patong proudly presents the Oriental Buffet Dinner at Bubbles Restaurant every Wednesday from 18:00 – 22:00, promising to taste even better with great culinary concepts featuring the premium products at a deliciously tempting price of THB 999 per person from now onwards.

Embark on a journey to the four corners of Asia and enjoy a lavish array of Thai, Chinese, Japanese and other Oriental recipes. Develop your taste buds and experience new flavours ranging from spicy curries to barbecued meats and local noodle plates, while watching our Chefs behind the woks working the live kitchen.

An evening to remember in one of Asia's most vibrant culinary nation with a special promotion of "Dine 4 Pay 3".

For more information or reservation, please call +66 76 231 999 or email h8109@accor.com. Open from 09:00 – 22:00.