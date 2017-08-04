All that glitters at the 60th edition of Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair

Bangkok--4 Aug--Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair

Celebrating its long history of jewelry producer, Thailand polishes finest pieces of gold, silver, pearls, and gemstones for the world to see. With invaluable heritage of craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations, gems districts like Bangkok, Kanchanaburi and Chantaburi welcome visitors and traders from every corner of the world.

To cherish sparkling potential of gems and jewelry industry, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has been organizing the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair - a well-established trading platform where global gems and jewelry professionals meet, connect and select exquisite gems and jewelry.

This year, the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will mark its 60th edition during September 6-10, 2017, at IMPACT's Challenger Halls, Bangkok. Underlining the country's strength as regional hub of quality gems and jewelry, the Fair brings together over 800 leading producers, suppliers and exciting designers showcasing outstanding products in over 2,100 booths.

Mrs. Malee Choklumlerd, DITP's Director General, disclosed that the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is Asia's leading trade show for the jewelry industry. It provides an outstanding platform for Thai and international jewelry producers, suppliers as well as emerging talents to display their exquisite creations.

The Director General further expressed her confidence that the recent Cabinet Resolution on gems and jewelry import duty exemption in early 2017 would greatly enhance competitiveness of Thai industry. The policy is applicable to duties on all gems and jewelry products imported to Thailand. Visitors, meanwhile, will benefit greatly by getting merchandise of finest quality at best prices.

Speaking of the 60th BGJF highlights, Mrs. Malee stated that the event will showcase the country's signature products particularly colored gemstones for which Thailand is celebrated as world's leading producer. Others include silver jewelry which has placed the country No.2 in world exports, and gold jewelry which has won the country international fame for its intricacy and outstanding quality. Not to be missed is the New Faces exhibition focusing on up-and-coming trends in Niche Markets such as "The Moment" displaying jewelry for wedding and special occasions, "Metro Men" showcasing jewelry for men, "Heritage & Craftsmanship" spotlighting contemporary hand-crafted jewelry, "Spiritual Power" unveiling jewelry of belief and opulence, plus the trend-setting creations entitled "Beyond Jewelry/ Jewelry Cross Over" featuring modern and everyday-life gadgets as well as furniture and home decor items decorated with gems.

Another highlight of the upcoming fair is the Ruby Contest in celebration of its 60th edition with 60 finest Rubies being presented by Thai and international producers. Visitors will also enjoy the BGJF's new zone in the SMEs Pavilion dedicated to exquisite jewelry crafted by outstanding SMEs from reputed gems districts. The five-day trade event also provides visitors a series of extensive seminars, complimentary shuttle service, plus on-site gemological lab service from the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) and other leading gemological institutes.

The 60th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place from September 6-10, 2017 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. For more information and pre-registration, please visit www.bkkgems.com or dial +66 (0) 2507 8392-3, DITP Call Center 1169 or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Bangkokgemsofficial.