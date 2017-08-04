Its a Buffet Bonanza 7 Days a Week! at the River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Its a Buffet Bonanza 7 Days a Week! at the River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 15:22
From Sunday to Wednesday we proudly present the Signature Dinner Buffet, showcasing Chef Spencer's superb signature dishes, artisanal specialties and a whole host of appealing appetizers, moreish mains, sensational sides and decadent desserts.
On Thursdays our Thai Night Buffet features the very best the Land of Smiles has to offer, all freshly prepared with the finest local ingredients on the market. So whether you crave a spicy Isaan-style somtam, creamy Massaman curry or the most flavorsome Pad Thai around you know where to come.
Our Remarkable Riverside Dinner Buffet every Friday and Saturday certainly lives up to its name. We've pulled out all the stops to bring you a full-on weekend feast including fresh premium seafood, prime Australian beef, homemade appetizers and soups, crisp salads, local and worldwide favorites, live cooking stations, home baked breads and pastries and a dessert corner to die for, all to be enjoyed listening to the smooth sounds of our 5-piece band.
