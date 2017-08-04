Its a Buffet Bonanza 7 Days a Week! at the River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

กรุงเทพฯ--4 ส.ค.--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

If you're bonkers about buffets the River Barge Restaurant in Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok could be just what you're looking for!

Every night of the week we've got a themed buffet selection packed with fantastic fare complemented by the perfect location beside the majestic Chao Phraya River.

From Sunday to Wednesday we proudly present the Signature Dinner Buffet, showcasing Chef Spencer's superb signature dishes, artisanal specialties and a whole host of appealing appetizers, moreish mains, sensational sides and decadent desserts.

On Thursdays our Thai Night Buffet features the very best the Land of Smiles has to offer, all freshly prepared with the finest local ingredients on the market. So whether you crave a spicy Isaan-style somtam, creamy Massaman curry or the most flavorsome Pad Thai around you know where to come.

Our Remarkable Riverside Dinner Buffet every Friday and Saturday certainly lives up to its name. We've pulled out all the stops to bring you a full-on weekend feast including fresh premium seafood, prime Australian beef, homemade appetizers and soups, crisp salads, local and worldwide favorites, live cooking stations, home baked breads and pastries and a dessert corner to die for, all to be enjoyed listening to the smooth sounds of our 5-piece band.

So no matter the day of the week make a date in your buffet diary and head down to the River Barge Restaurant in Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

The River Barge Signature Dinner Buffet is available from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. every Sunday to Wednesday at THB 1,290 net for adults and THB 645 net for children aged from 6-11 years old.

The Thai Night Dinner Buffet is available from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. every Thursday at THB 1,150 net for adults and THB 575 net for children aged from 6-11 years old.

The Remarkable Riverside Dinner Buffet is available every Friday and Saturday from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 1,490 net for adults and THB 745 net for children aged from 6-11 years old.

For more information or reservations, please call River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1923 or e-mail: riverbarge.chrb@chatrium.com.