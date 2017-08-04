Pamper Your Beloved Mom on Mothers Day Long Weekend At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Express your appreciation of your mom's unconditional love by treating her day with a surprise Mother's Day gifts from the hotel on 12th August 2017.

The Pavilion Restaurant

Treat the most special woman in your life with an Ultimate Seafood Brunch Buffet

Mother's Day Seafood Brunch Buffet at 12:00 – 15:00 hrs. Priced at THB 2,800++ per person. Moms dine free when accompanied by 3 paying guests.

Celebration includes Kid's Activities Area for your little one and a miniature of the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok Building as a photo backdrop for your memory of this years Mother's Day Celebration. Get photo souvenir of you and Mom and a complimentary Jasmine Tree, a symbol of mom's pure love, will be given away to all mothers with a wishing card for your lovely Mom.

The Mayflower

Indulge in a choice of over 80 items of tasty dim sum during lunch. Or choose an award-winning set dinner and a la carte menu for your lunch and dinner. Every mom get complimentary Snow Mooncake in Taro Basket.

Lunch

1st Seating (10:30 – 12:00 hrs) with special offer of 15% Discount on Food and Beverage except Wine

2nd Seating (12:30 -14:30 hrs)

Dinner

18:00 -22:00 hrs.

Thien Duong

Delight your mom with an array of healthy dishes and treat her to a variety of authentic Vietnamese selections prepared-to-your order and complete satisfaction.

Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)

Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)

Benjarong

Cherish your mom to a contemporary Thai taste with Benjarong Sharing Set Lunch or Dinner carefully crafted by our dedicated Thai Chef.

Priced at THB 2,600++ per 3 persons. Additional person at THB 899++ per person. A la carte also available.

Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)

Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)

Hamilton's Steak House

Treat your mom to a meal to remember with all the premium meat and fish, expertly cooked to preserve their natural juices and flavour. Available for both lunch and dinner.

27% discount on food and beverage for Mom and family up to 12 person.

Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)

Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)

22 Kitchen & Bar

Treat your mom to a vibrant seafood menu that is full of colour and fresh flavours overlooking the glittering Bangkok city skyline at the rooftop venue.

Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk,www.facebook.com/dusitthani