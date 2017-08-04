Pamper Your Beloved Mom on Mothers Day Long Weekend At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Pamper Your Beloved Mom on Mothers Day Long Weekend At Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 09:08
Celebration includes Kid's Activities Area for your little one and a miniature of the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok Building as a photo backdrop for your memory of this years Mother's Day Celebration. Get photo souvenir of you and Mom and a complimentary Jasmine Tree, a symbol of mom's pure love, will be given away to all mothers with a wishing card for your lovely Mom.
