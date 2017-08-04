Pamper Your Beloved Mom on Mothers Day Long Weekend At Dusit Thani Bangkok

General Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 09:08
Bangkok--4 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Express your appreciation of your mom's unconditional love by treating her day with a surprise Mother's Day gifts from the hotel on 12th August 2017.
The Pavilion Restaurant
Treat the most special woman in your life with an Ultimate Seafood Brunch Buffet
Mother's Day Seafood Brunch Buffet at 12:00 – 15:00 hrs. Priced at THB 2,800++ per person. Moms dine free when accompanied by 3 paying guests.

Celebration includes Kid's Activities Area for your little one and a miniature of the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok Building as a photo backdrop for your memory of this years Mother's Day Celebration. Get photo souvenir of you and Mom and a complimentary Jasmine Tree, a symbol of mom's pure love, will be given away to all mothers with a wishing card for your lovely Mom.

The Mayflower
Indulge in a choice of over 80 items of tasty dim sum during lunch. Or choose an award-winning set dinner and a la carte menu for your lunch and dinner. Every mom get complimentary Snow Mooncake in Taro Basket.
Lunch
1st Seating (10:30 – 12:00 hrs) with special offer of 15% Discount on Food and Beverage except Wine
2nd Seating (12:30 -14:30 hrs)
Dinner
18:00 -22:00 hrs.
Thien Duong
Delight your mom with an array of healthy dishes and treat her to a variety of authentic Vietnamese selections prepared-to-your order and complete satisfaction.
Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)
Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)
Benjarong
Cherish your mom to a contemporary Thai taste with Benjarong Sharing Set Lunch or Dinner carefully crafted by our dedicated Thai Chef.
Priced at THB 2,600++ per 3 persons. Additional person at THB 899++ per person. A la carte also available.
Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)
Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)
Hamilton's Steak House
Treat your mom to a meal to remember with all the premium meat and fish, expertly cooked to preserve their natural juices and flavour. Available for both lunch and dinner.
27% discount on food and beverage for Mom and family up to 12 person.
Lunch (11:30 – 14:30 hrs)
Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)
22 Kitchen & Bar
Treat your mom to a vibrant seafood menu that is full of colour and fresh flavours overlooking the glittering Bangkok city skyline at the rooftop venue.
Dinner (18:00 - 22:00 hrs)
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY
For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk,www.facebook.com/dusitthani

Latest Press Release

UNO MASs Exclusive Spanish Dinner with Michelin-Starred Guest Chef Miguel Cobo, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Join us for an exclusive Spanish dinner at UNO MAS restaurant, as we welcome Miguel Cobo, Michelin-Starred Guest Chef from acclaimed restaurant Cobo Vintage in Spain, who has been in the culinary field for over 10 years and awarded a Michelin star in...

Mom gets Free Gift at Oasis Spa This Mothers Day

Mom only has one official day of the year and this August 12 is her special day at Oasis Spa. Spend the day together with your mother at the spa. We are rolling out the red carpet to offer gifts, packages and specialized treatments just for her. Bring...

Exceptionally Indulgent Sunday Brunches At The Rain Tree Cafe Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

When it comes to gourmet style and quality Sunday brunches, every week The Rain Tree Cafe prides itself on raising the bar beyond expectations. Now offering at leastsix interactive live cooking stations at each session, there is more scope than ever for...

Prime River Prawns Meet Thai Culinary Flair At Smooth Curry Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Smooth Curry is pumped about prime plump river prawns this August-September, leading to a succession of exceptionally appetizing culinary creations. Sous Chef Montri + team present a mouth-watering river prawn-starring a la carte Thai menu, available for...

Lets Relax takes top honor at Asias Top 50 Brands Award

Let's Relax Spa, Thailand's Boutique Day Spa Chain, has been recognized as one Asia's Top 50 Brands Award announced at CMO Asia Forum 2017 held in Singapore. Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Siam Wellness Group...

Related Topics

Dusit Thani Bangkok Thani Bangkok Mother?s day Restaurant Dusit Thani Bangkok E&E surprise Special Weekend Bangkok