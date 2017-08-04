Let the Adventure Begin with #Dine Up or Dine Down

Bangkok--4 Aug--Midas Communications International

Radisson BLU Plaza is turning everything you know about destination dining on its head with the introduction of our innovative "Dine Up or Dine Down" evenings, beginning on Friday, August 4, 2017.

This exciting new culinary concept allows guests to customise their experience by enjoying several different dining and drinking options at multiple locations throughout the property in one evening. The adventure begins by choosing to start on the ground floor and work your way "Up" to the

rooftop or by starting the evening on the rooftop and working your way "Down" to the lobby. All four Venues' including China Table, Attico, Brewski and B-Sharp will participate in this promotion and our talented chefs and mixologists will be creating a special food and beverage package available for one all-inclusive price of THB 2,500++ per person for 4 courses of food and 4 alcoholic beverages or pay THB3,800++ per person for the same food and beverage package with the addition of our exclusive VIP limousine with door pick-up service.

When dining "Up" guests begin with an aperitif and snack at B-Sharp, move up to China Table for appetizers and drinks, have main course and wine at Attico and kick it up a notch with dessert, music and craft beers up on the rooftop at Brewski.

When guests choose to dine "Down" they start the night off with a cold beer and snack at Brewski then move to Attico for appetizers and drinks, enjoy their main course down at China Table with wine, and end the evening relaxing in the lobby with live music, dessert and a digestif at B-Sharp. Mark your calendars as Dine Up or Dine Down will launch on Friday, August 4, 2017 between the hours of 18:00 to midnight.

"Our Dine Up or Dine Down evenings are an intriguing way to explore the best that Radisson BLU Plaza has to offer for dining and imbibing for one low price and while visiting several venues in one night. We have more than a few exciting outlets that each offer a different mood and environment. Guests can explore a tantalising array of gastronomic delights, cocktails and selection of international craft beers. This is a great time for foodies and those with a keen sense of adventure. We look forward to welcoming everyone for our exclusive "Dine Up or Dine Down" evenings!' says Bastian Gaerner, Radisson BLU Plaza's Hotel Manager.