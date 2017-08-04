Neo Holds the Hot Pet Championship of the Year, PET EXPO Championship 2017 by NEO, the First Thailands Standard Pet Championship with Expectation of Money Circulation of 50 Million Baht throughout 4 Days

Bangkok--4 Aug--Modernteer

"Neo" invites pet lovers to bring your "dogs" to challenge their abilities with the standard pet sport competition in PET EXPO CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 by NEO during this Augus 3rd – 6th under the concept of"Battle of Little Gangsters" in order to promote attitude and development of skills and abilities of your pets to be strong and quality plus with many promotions to satisfy shoppers. This event is expected to expand pet sport business and enlarge the market while the overall economc is lower. It is also expected that thre would bemoney circualtion of 50 million baht occurred by this event.

Miss Butsaya Prakorbthong, the General Manager, of N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Company Limited or NEO revealed that it can be said beased on the success of Pet Expo Thailand for over 17 years that "NEO" is the leader of the greatest pet fairs organizing with increasing quantity of participates year by year. Currently, pet lovers do not have their pets for eliminating their loneliness bu they also emphasize on training and developing their pets' skills in both basic and advanced skills. Moreover, they also emphasize on their pets' health care by taking their pets to do some exercises such as swimming and running. In addition, such activity venues are also considered as the meeting points of pet lovers.

This popularity of pet lovers help to increase the current value of pet market to reach 22 billion baht with the tendency of consecutive growth by 10% per year while pharmaceutical product for pets is still the largest market with the value of 7 billion baht followed by pet service business with the value of 5 billion baht.

From good feedback of Pet Expo Thailand and changing behavior of pet lovers on paying more attention on their pets by seeking for only good products for their pets' health, hygiene, mind, and entertainment, it is considered as a good opprotunity of "Neo" to hold this event to promote attitude and development of skills and abilities of their pets to be strong and quality. This event will be firstly held under the title of PET EXPOCHAMPIONSHIP 2017 by NEO during August 3th – 6th, 2017, on the 5th floor of BCC Hall, Central Plaza Ladprao under the concept of the "Battles of Little Gangsters" that will be the stge for pets to be trained and show their sport bilities, for example, Dog Agility Championship: the agility competition with dog agility devices that can be joined by both small and big dogs; High Jump Championship: High jump competition for dogs; ZigZag Championship: Zigzag running competition for both small and big dogs, plus with some seminars for providing knowledge to all pet lovers held by Thonglor Pet Hospital and Rattanathibet Pet Hospital. It is expected that there will be at least 50,000 participants joining this event with money circulation not less than 50 million baht during these 4 days.

Moreover, there are many activities allowing your pets to enjoy including some funny games for you and your dogs such as Small Ball Keeper, Stay Still, Obstacle Race, Magic Carpet, Fun with Four-Legged Friend, plus with many games and prizes or even some chic and sporty fashion shows of Pet Idol SS.1.

In addition, there are many promotions given to shopping lovers, for example, 15% cash back for every 500 baht paid via KTC credit card, redemption of 500 points of KTC FOREVER REWARDS for shopping in this event, 10-30% discount for all pet apparel brands, and buy 1 get 1 promotion for pet food products, etc.

There wiol be over 130 pet shops joining this event with arious kinds of pet products including pet food, pharmaceutical product for petsม supplementary food, grooming products, grooming devices, pet apparel and jewelry, pet toys, skill development devices, dog snacks, suveniours for pet lovers, pet hotels, hotels allowing pet to stay, pet hospitals, other products (e.g., cages, beds, carts, etc.), pet farms (e.g., dogs, cats, rabbits), and other services. For more details, please visit www.petexpothailand.net or Facebook: PetExpoClub