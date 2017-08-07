CULINARY CRAFTSMAN CHEF MARTIN SELBY INTRODUCES NEW SIGNATURE FLAVOURS AT MANATHAI KOH SAMUI MANATHAI KHAO LAK

CULINARY CRAFTSMAN CHEF MARTIN SELBY INTRODUCES NEW SIGNATURE FLAVOURS AT MANATHAI KOH SAMUI MANATHAI KHAO LAKGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 11:27
Thailand's boutique hospitality brand, MANATHAI Hotels and Resorts, has appointed Martin Selby – one of Koh Samui's most respected creative chefs – as Executive Chef for MANATHAI Koh Samui and MANATHAI Khao Lak.
In his new role, the British chef, who has become something of a culinary celebrity on Koh Samui will introduce new signature dishes to match the two resorts' stunning surroundings in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea coast.
"We are thrilled that Martin is joining MANATHAI to share his experience of Thai and international cuisine with the kitchen teams in both locations," says Matt Fynch, Group Director of Sales, Marketing and Distribution. "It's an exciting new chapter for each of the resort's restaurants and in the next few months we will be showcasing delicious new menu choices, as well as introducing private dining options and expanding our popular cooking classes."
Martin Selby has showcased his skills in some of the best-known restaurants on Koh Samui, including The Page at The Library resort on Chaweng Beach, the Ocean Club and Restaurant at Beach Republic in Lamai, and popular seafood restaurant, RockPool. He also opened down-to-earth style eatery, The Larder, which is rated as one of the best restaurants on the island by TripAdvisor.
"Food is not just about presentation. It's also about capturing the real flavour of the ingredients. This holds true whether cooking a simple, succulent English roast, or combining the complex herbs in a Thai massaman curry. You need to find the right balance to showcase the fresh, delicate and distinctive taste of every dish," says the chef.
Although separated by geography, MANATHAI Koh Samui and MANATHAI Khao Lak share certain culinary characteristics. Both serve a delicious buffet breakfast at their own "Colours" eateries, and both offer the best in Thai food at their "Pad Thai" restaurants. MANATHAI Koh Samui also offers an exquisite all-day international menu at Waterline, while Asian light bites are served at The Pool Bar at MANATHAI Khao Lak. In-room dining is also available at both resorts.
At the Waterline Restaurant in MANATHAI Koh Samui, diners will be able to enjoy Blue Swimmer Crab Tian as a light lunch or dinner starter. The dish features fresh seafood married with subtle flavours and a pop of salmon egg to add a final flourish.
At MANATHAI Khao Lak's Colours Restaurant, Australian Flank Steak with Rocket, Stilton & Quince is featured as the new signature dish. A fantastic secondary cut steak is married with high quality blue cheese and a hint of sweet quince to balance the flavours.
"Food is about sharing flavours with family and friends. It's also an important part of travelling and what makes a holiday memorable," adds Chef Martin. "We are introducing dishes at the MANATHAI resorts in Samui and Khao Lak that are just as unforgettable as the warm hearted people who serve them, and the beautiful views that surround diners while they eat." To find out more about the restaurants at MANATHAI Hotels & Resorts visitwww.manathai.com
