MOTHERS WEEKEND MAMA MIA AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--7 Aug--The Continent Hotel, Bangkok In Thailand, Mother's Day is celebrated on 12th August to commemorate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Mother of all Thai people.: The Continent Hotel Bangkok at Asok is opening up its Destination Dining high rise venues with an attractive offer of giving a return voucher of THB 800 net for one mother at every table between Saturday 12th August and Saturday 19th August, 2017. The offer is valid for Medinii, Italian Dining on the 35th Floor and Bangkok Heightz, Modern Thai Cuisine and Bar on the 39th Floor. Medinii restaurant, 35th floor Lunch & Brunch buffet Lunch buffet THB 499++ (Mon - Fri)

Weekend brunch THB 799++ Free Flow Dinner THB 999++/person Bangkok Heightz, Thai cuisine and bar, 39th floor A la carte menu Contact: 02 686 7000 Website: www.thecontinentdining.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mediniirestaurant/ https://www.facebook.com/BangkokHeightz/

