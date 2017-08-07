Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents #Super Mom promotion at award-winning Scalini restaurant

Bangkok--7 Aug--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

This is a fantastic opportunity to give our mothers a very special treat. All Moms dine for free in groups of four and more (one per table). Every mother dining at Scalini receives a celebration floral hand garland and all guests enjoy a welcome drink as part of this Mother's Day special week-end brunch promotion.

The celebration menu begins with pass-around lobster pizza together with new choices of appetizers and salads. Main courses include unlimited, fabulously fresh lobster; salmon cooked either Thai or Japanese style; a meat carving station and authentic Italian pasta. Bring your brunch to a delicious conclusion by delving deeply into the fabulous selection of home-made desserts and ice creams.

Scalini's Mother's Day celebration week-end brunch is priced at THB 1,800 pp net inclusive of fruit juices. A beverages package priced at THB 850 net per person covers house wine, sparkling wine and local beers. Guests may enjoy this special week-end brunch promotion at Scalini restaurant on 12-13 August 2017 from 12.30 p.m. to 15.00 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information, please call + 66 (0)2 620 6666, email bkksu_scalini@hilton.com or visit the hotel's website at Hilton.com.