Mum Dines Freeat Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Mum Dines Freeat Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua HinGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 12:19
On Saturday, 12th August 2017, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin celebrates Mother's Day with "Mum Dines Free" dining offered at the Railway Restaurant for dinner OR High Tea Buffet atthe Museum Coffee & Tea Corner. When three paying adults dine at either the afternoon tea buffet or dinner buffet, mum dines for free.
Invite Mum to celebrate Mother's Day in the Colonial elegance overlooking our topiary garden. Your Mum deserves to be pampered with delicate teas presented with a buffet selection of delicate finger sandwiches, fluffy crêpes, delicious cakes, flaky pastries, macaroons, chocolate fountain and many more.Priced at THB 700++ per person, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For a memorable family gathering select Railway restaurant - the perfect place for families to enjoy our grand buffet dinner with a selection of delicacies that include pan seared foie grass with grape reduction, seafood thermidor,selection of poached seafood, imported oysters on ice, premium European cheeses, mouthwatering desserts and much more.
