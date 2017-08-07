Mothers Day Special At Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha

Bangkok--7 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels On August 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., LE MARIN Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to surprise your Mum with a buffet lunch fit for a queen. Enjoy this tantalising culinary experience for 400++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount. More details are available from Cape Racha, Sriracha on tel: 038-314-288 or by visiting our website at:www.capecollection.com

Latest Press Release

