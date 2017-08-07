Executive Appointment Khun Arthorn Vanasantakul - Managing Director of MBK Hotel and Tourism

Bangkok--7 Aug--MBK Group

Khun Suvait Theeravachirakul, the President of MBK Public Company Limited is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Khun Arthorn Vanasantakul to the position of Managing Director of the MBK Hotel and Tourism Co., Ltd (MBKHT), an important business unit of the MBK Group.

Khun Arthorn's new role covers full responsibility for the hotels in the MBKHT Group: Layana Resort and Spa; Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort; Pathumwan Princess Hotel; Tinidee Hotel @Ranong; Tinidee Golf Resort @Phuket.

Khun Arthorn has almost 30 years experience in the hotel sector in Operations, Financial and Marketing Management. She has worked for several leading hotels in Thailand including Royal Orchid Sheraton, Shangri-La Hotel, Novotel Bangkok, Dusit Hotel and Resort and Pathumwan Princess Hotel. Prior to this new appointment, she was the Deputy Managing Director of Finance & Administration at MBKHT.

She has a strong educational background in Hotel Management, spanning several countries, with an Accountancy Degree from University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Certificate Executive MBA from Thammasat University and First-Class Honors in Hospitality Management from Roosevelt University in Chicago, America.