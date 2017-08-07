Mothers Day Special Come 4 pay 3 Free bottle of wine at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi

Bangkok--7 Aug--Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi

Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa invites you and your family to celebrate Mother's Day with a scrumptious Saturday Brunch Buffet at Latest Recipe restaurant with "Mom Eat Free" promotion (COME 4 PAY 3) or surprise your mom with an exquisite Italian food at Favola restaurant. Mom gets 1 complimentary bottle of house wine (minimum purchase of 4 main dishes).

"COME 4 PAY 3 - Mom Eat Free", Saturday Brunch Buffet at Latest Recipe restaurant 12.00 – 15.00 hrs, THB 2,200++ including soft drinks and THB 2,700++ including full open bar. Kids and your family can enjoy our infinity pool and kids club as an additional benefit for this Mother's Day.

"A Free Bottle of Wine", Saturday Italian Dinner at Favola restaurant from 18.00 to 23.00 hrs, prices start from THB 320.

For reservations or more information, please contact Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa at 02 118 7777 or email fb.lmsb@lemeridien.com .